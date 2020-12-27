Looking Back: Nick Reynolds' top 5 most memorable stories this year

Covering state politics in Wyoming is a pretty big beat.
Among my colleagues, there is an argument to be made that almost any story in the state could fall under the umbrella of politics and policy, and that the beat is not just limited to the words uttered in meeting rooms or in the halls of the Wyoming Capitol.
One could argue that energy policy is political, or that policing or even agricultural policy is a deeply political exercise. Even things like water, wildlife management and invasive species have inherently political angles worth exploring to help inform the public not just why decisions were made, but how.
The political beat also involves the examination of politics itself, outlining not just the who and what of the political process but also the deeper context surrounding the choices politicians make and the forces that influence them, be it money or the culture of politics today.
A lot of stories I wrote this year sought to bridge those intersections and hopefully give readers a better idea not only how the sausage is made, but how politics can influence the way we live and how our economies function. Here are five stories I think did that well.
The state of Wyoming is pursuing a massive land purchase. What exactly is at stake? | Feb. 29, 2020
While there were many stories from covering the Legislature that stood out to me – the regulation of gaming, debates over whether Gov. Mark Gordon’s appointees embody “Wyoming values,” the rebuke of a vulgar joke about pornography made by a former lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives – one of the toughest stories I covered this year was Wyoming’s pursuit of 5 million combined acres of land and mineral rights from Occidental Petroleum earlier this year.
Though the state’s efforts ultimately didn’t pay off, the historic deal covered a number of highly complex issues that I think made it significant. Debates over the bill brought in numerous, valid concerns over transparency, and what level of oversight the public should have in Wyoming’s dealings with private industry. It raised questions of international trade, and whether doubling down on minerals amid a highly competitive environment and with an already volatile tax structure was a smart investment for the state to make.
With a short time frame for negotiations to take place – and so many moving pieces to consider – the biggest challenge for me was pulling together enough information to give our readers what they needed to engage in discussions with their elected officials about a massive purchase made with public money. This piece, I felt, came close to doing that.
Will protests in Wyoming result in statewide law enforcement reform? It doesn't appear likely. | Jun. 28, 2020
Other than the COVID-19 pandemic, the protests in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year were probably the biggest news event of the year, with local marches popping up in communities large and small across one of the nation’s whitest and most conservative states.
Shortly after wandering through the largest march in Casper – a peaceful, if raucous event – I thought back to movements like Occupy Wall Street or the Tea Party Movement and began to wonder if the momentum that inspired those marches would ultimately sustain itself and result in real change. Though we have yet to see that in a number of communities around the state, I felt this piece helped to articulate the status of those conversations at the time, and set the groundwork for future debate.
Democrats seek to make gains in tumultuous election year | Aug. 11, 2020
Covering politics in Wyoming essentially means covering conservative politics, period. The Wyoming Legislature exists in a super-majority state, and within the party, massive demographic shifts have threatened the traditional power structure over the last several years, pushing out numerous moderate Republicans in favor of more conservative, populist voices.
Though I spent a lot of time reporting on those changes this year, one of the more interesting pieces I wrote on the politics beat examined the status of Wyoming’s underdogs, the Democrats. While they lost many races around the state and failed to capitalize on the momentum they’ve build over the last several years, writing this piece helped me better understand why Democrats have failed to hold onto power and where opportunities might exist for an alternative political movement to take root in Wyoming.
In northwestern Wyoming, a homophobic incident challenges a community's identity | Nov. 28, 2020
Likely the most-involved thing I wrote this year, this story stemmed from a tip I had received from a good source in October about a same-sex couple in Park County who had allegedly been harassed at their home by neighbors who told them their kind wasn’t welcome there.
Before we could publish, other outlets broke the story, leaving me to find a new angle and attempt to go deeper. What I found was a community in flux and rife with anxieties over its future, and a couple whose relationship with the state’s libertarian mantra of “live and let live” was very different from the white and cisgender populations that dominate Wyoming. I felt their story – and that of the entire community – could help outline a template for other communities that might be undergoing something similar and help them to navigate those changes thoughtfully.
GOP infighting culminates in attempt to block Natrona County from state convention | May 9, 2020
In politics, the most boring aspects of an event can often be the most critical.
At the close of the 2020 Legislative session, protracted conversations over a swimming pool helped to derail a bill that would have provided tens of millions of dollars in funding to construction projects around the state. Months later in a special session, a question of process almost played a role in killing a critical bill to help unemployed workers around the state, with a solution coming not from a fiery floor speech, but through good faith – and often mundane – negotiations in committee rooms.
Within the Wyoming Republican Party this year, an understanding of the process and how to take advantage of it has arguably played the biggest role in the far right’s efforts to seize control of the party. From limiting proxy votes in the middle of a pandemic to the story here – an effort to block an unfriendly county party from voting in a convention – GOP leadership has wielded control of the mundane machinations of party protocol in a successful effort to seize power in a way many members of the public may not understand.