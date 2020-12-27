Looking Back: Nick Reynolds' top 5 most memorable stories this year

Covering politics in Wyoming essentially means covering conservative politics, period. The Wyoming Legislature exists in a super-majority state, and within the party, massive demographic shifts have threatened the traditional power structure over the last several years, pushing out numerous moderate Republicans in favor of more conservative, populist voices.

Though I spent a lot of time reporting on those changes this year, one of the more interesting pieces I wrote on the politics beat examined the status of Wyoming’s underdogs, the Democrats. While they lost many races around the state and failed to capitalize on the momentum they’ve build over the last several years, writing this piece helped me better understand why Democrats have failed to hold onto power and where opportunities might exist for an alternative political movement to take root in Wyoming.

In northwestern Wyoming, a homophobic incident challenges a community's identity | Nov. 28, 2020

Likely the most-involved thing I wrote this year, this story stemmed from a tip I had received from a good source in October about a same-sex couple in Park County who had allegedly been harassed at their home by neighbors who told them their kind wasn’t welcome there.