Lose ‘the entire payroll?’ Dire budget choices loom for state

Others said it’s likely the executive branch would begin cutting sooner than lawmakers can act.

“The governor’s office is going to have to take the lead on this and get a handle on it,” Perkins said. “At that point the Legislature will take some action.” Perkins suggested legislative budget hearings are more likely in August or September.

Though lawmakers pride themselves on being the state’s appropriators, several recent governors have guided the process when it came time to slice deep into agency budgets.

“The executive branch is the only [one] with enough resources to go in and make any kind of strategic and focused cuts on things,” Perkins said. “The Legislature has very little ability to do anything other than a blunt instrument.” Across-the-board percentage cuts handed down by lawmakers “never work out the way you hope they will,” Perkins said.

Gordon did not offer a clear answer as to when he might start making cuts during Wednesday’s press conference.

“This isn’t the sort of thing you can go in and lop off an arm and a leg and say that’s good,” he said “It is really systemic and it’s going to take a really concerted, thoughtful effort at how we reduce the size of government.”

Gordon was looking at short-, mid- and longer-term reductions, he said. “Short term there may be some things we absolutely have to do,” he said, “Long term it’s a little bit unclear.”

