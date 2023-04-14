CODY (WNE) — The Lovell man charged in two different thefts at the Cody Walmart last year — stealing to repay a woman whose car he had borrowed and then stealing a go-cart to get his girlfriend out of jail — pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing March 9.

Emilio Guillermo Montenegro, 37, pleaded guilty to both thefts and was sentenced to serve one year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 88 days served.

After serving his time, he will be released on probation for three years.

In May of last year, Montenegro stole roughly $632 worth of merchandise to give to the woman whose car he had borrowed as a sort of “payment for the use of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

The items he stole included men’s shoes, a Skyhawk Drone, a flashlight, a Vizio TV and a pressure washer.

In August, a Walmart associate found Montenegro pushing an $899 gas-powered go-kart out of the store.

Montenegro told Cody Police officers that his girlfriend was in jail, and she had been calling him and asking him to get her out of jail, according to the affidavit.

He explained he thought if he could sell the go-kart, he would have money to get her out, the affidavit said.

Montenegro then wrote a letter to Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson on Jan. 26, in which he stated he was guilty, despite having pleaded not guilty in November of last year during his arraignment.