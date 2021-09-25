Low enrollment sinks UW’s projected revenue by $2.3 million

“This should be viewed as not something that’s restrictive,” said David Jones, dean of the College of Health Sciences. “It is enabling us to be in the classroom. If things get out of hand, we’re heading back to virtual.”

UW dropped its previous masking requirement May 24 in what was described as continuing the “transition to a traditional fall 2021 semester.” At the time, President Ed Seidel said UW was on track for a “pre-pandemic environment.”

But that was before a surge in the Delta variant swept the country. On Aug. 16, knowing students would be returning to campus amid a high transmission of variant infections, UW trustees voted to require masks for a month.

With new data on COVID-19, the new masking policy was designed to be a bit more lenient than last year’s. Under it, masking is only required indoors where social distancing isn’t possible. The trustees also exempted voluntary public events, like sports or music performances, from the masking requirement.

The trustee’s vote to extend the requirement came after Seidel’s advisory group on COVID-19 had recommended the mask requirement be in place for the rest of the fall semester.