Low wages continue to cause problems for Wyoming families

Only 53% of WIC-eligible people are currently enrolled in the program. “If we cut the capacity of Department of Family Services to have a person there to assist with outreach and education, we’re just leaving that money on the table,” Dadelahi said.

She hopes lawmakers will consider the context around the data book when they meet next spring to address an estimated $1.5 billion in budget cuts, which has already resulted in slashing elder care programs.

“We’re making short-term decision that will have long-term impacts,” Dadelahi said. “The cuts we’re making are having a direct impact on our most vulnerable populations. ... The conversation has to change – it can’t be all about cutting taxes. Candidates have to be questioned about how they are going to support services and programs for Wyoming’s population.”

One example of the long-term effect policy decisions can have is the increase in Wyoming’s high school graduation rates. In Laramie County, for example, on-time graduation rates increased from 72% to 81.6% between 2010 and 2018, according to the data book.

“It’s very difficult to move that needle; that’s the product of 10 and 20 years of work,” Dadelahi said, citing past investments in special education funding and child development centers. “If we make decisions now that reduce our programming, we’ll have to ask what are our high school graduation rates going to look like 20 years from now?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0