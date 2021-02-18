Lummis bill would block Devils Tower name change

While the National Park Service eventually ended a long-standing ban on religious rites being performed at the site, Devils Tower’s growing popularity with rock climbers in the early 1990s sparked a renewed interest in the tower’s connection to Indigenous peoples, leading activists — including the National Congress of American Indians — to push for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to rename the tower several times in the ensuing decades.

“Indigenous people have for over a century repeatedly stated that the 1906 ‘Devils Tower’ name is not the correct translation of the rock’s name and that the Devils Tower name is offensive, insulting, and disparaging because it equates Indigenous cultural and faith traditions practiced at this site to ‘devil worship,’ in essence equating Indigenous people to ‘devils,’” an NCAI resolution from 2014 states.

Lummis’ bill — if passed into law — would put an end to that debate, or at least pause it: While the bill is being considered by Congress, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names cannot consider a name change.