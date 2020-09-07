Lusk ‘freelance paleontologist’ featured on Discovery Channel show

“A lot of people don’t appreciate the grind that it takes to get a lot of this stuff looking good. It’s hard sitting in front of that sandblaster day after day and only making a few inches worth of progress on a particular bone. It’s personal at some point, you want to see it through.”

While he enjoyed his experience, he said it was long hours and a lot of repetition for only a “secondary character.”

After working odd jobs and taking some college courses, he was introduced to commercial paleontology by a friend in the late 1980s. They split up in 1995 and he set out on his own. He moved to Lusk in 2010. What brought him here?

“Primarily the dinosaurs,” he said. “And the location, I fell in love with the town the first time I drove through it.”

While the town’s underground isn’t teeming with dinosaurs, it’s in close proximity to digging sites that do find them, and it has its own collection of early mammals, he said.

As a freelance paleontologist, Hoelmer’s job is usually to restore fossils dug up by others, though he prefers digging himself when given the opportunity.