Lyman makes long journey to Torrington with Class 2A title at stake

Torrington entered this season on a seven-game losing streak. Lyman hadn’t won a playoff game since defeating Lovell in the 2012 state championship game. Saturday, the Trailblazers host the Eagles for the Class 2A state championship game.
Torrington, which had competed in 3A for years and played in the state championship game in back-to-back years (2017-28), opted down to 2A when the Wyoming High School Activities Association replaced Class 1A/11-man with 1A/9-man last year. Torrington was one of a number of programs to change classifications.
The Trailblazers (8-2) proved to be the best team in the East Conference, losing only to 3A semifinalist Douglas and defending 1A/11-man champ Big Horn.
Lyman (10-1) was just as impressive in the West. The Eagles’ only loss was a 6-0 shutout to Big Piney in a conference stacked with top-end talent.
“I wasn’t sure what to think coming into this season,” Lyman head coach Dale Anderson said.
The Eagles got to this point thanks to a dominant defense and a balanced offense. Lyman has allowed just 7.5 points per game and hasn’t given up more than 15 points in a game this season. The defensive line of seniors Preston Brewer, Hanson Bradshaw and Joseph Turner and junior Rho Mecham have combined for 43 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.
“What I’m most impressed with is their interior four guys,” Torrington head coach Russell Stienmetz acknowledged. “They have great motors and great emphasis on stopping the run. And then if you decide to pass the ball they’re great pass rushers. They control the line of scrimmage.”
They’ll be going against a Torrington team that held on to defeat Mountain View 31-20 in the semifinals despite losing junior quarterback Beau Bivens to a gruesome leg injury in the second half. Junior Chase Miller was the only player other than Bivens -- who finished 88-of-157 for 1,339 yards and 18 touchdowns -- to attempt a pass this season. Miller’s pass was incomplete.
“Without Beau in the lineup we have to change a lot of things offensively,” Stienmetz admitted. “We’ve looked at a bunch of different things and we just have to get better at the things we can control. The line of scrimmage is going to be a big piece on both sides of the ball Saturday so that’s where we’ve been focusing.”
The Trailblazers will likely lean more heavily on their running game with junior Trace Floyd and senior Cody Pierce, although they might throw some wrinkles at the Eagles by figuring ways to get wide receivers Miller and Keiser Wolfe involved.
Anderson admitted that unknown factor could make things difficult for his defense.
“They have some really good athletes,” he said. “And watching film there are two or three of those kids that can take the ball out of a Wildcat set and every one of them brings something different to the table. We’re not sure what to prepare for.
“But we’ve faced a lot of different styles of offense all year, so hopefully if we have to make some adjustments it won’t be too far from the stuff that we’ve already done.”
Torrington, on the other hand, knows it will be tested by Lyman’s ground game. Brewer has rushed for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns while senior quarterback Carter Smith has added nearly 700 yards and a team-best 13 rushing TDs. Smith has also thrown for more than 900 yards and 13 scores.
The Trailblazers figure to have an edge in the kicking game as Miller has made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, with a long of 40 yards, and 24 of 26 extra points.
Both teams have excelled this season in turnover margin as both are plus-18 in turnover margin. Torrington has turned the ball over just 15 times while Lyman has committed just seven.
“We have tried to work on our ball security and in our passing game we’ve just tried to be efficient,” Anderson admitted. “The kids have bought into that and it has certainly helped us in some of our close games.”
Even without Bivens in the lineup, Saturday’s game is expected to be close. At least that’s what Stienmetz has come to believe after a solid week of practice, which Bivens recently attended after having surgery.
“Players have stepped up and said we can still do this and we have to do this for Beau,” the second-year head coach said. “I’m proud of the way these guys have come together and still have a chance to win a state championship.”
This will be the 11th time Torrington has hosted a state championship game, with the 'Blazers' last win coming in 1990 at Wiseman Field.
