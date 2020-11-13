Lyman makes long journey to Torrington with Class 2A title at stake

“But we’ve faced a lot of different styles of offense all year, so hopefully if we have to make some adjustments it won’t be too far from the stuff that we’ve already done.”

Torrington, on the other hand, knows it will be tested by Lyman’s ground game. Brewer has rushed for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns while senior quarterback Carter Smith has added nearly 700 yards and a team-best 13 rushing TDs. Smith has also thrown for more than 900 yards and 13 scores.

The Trailblazers figure to have an edge in the kicking game as Miller has made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, with a long of 40 yards, and 24 of 26 extra points.

Both teams have excelled this season in turnover margin as both are plus-18 in turnover margin. Torrington has turned the ball over just 15 times while Lyman has committed just seven.

“We have tried to work on our ball security and in our passing game we’ve just tried to be efficient,” Anderson admitted. “The kids have bought into that and it has certainly helped us in some of our close games.”

Even without Bivens in the lineup, Saturday’s game is expected to be close. At least that’s what Stienmetz has come to believe after a solid week of practice, which Bivens recently attended after having surgery.