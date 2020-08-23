Mader: Leasing impacts wildlife migrations

But now, just months after signing it, this executive order is at risk of being overruled by the federal government.

A lease sale of this size and magnitude, directly atop one of the state’s three identified corridors provides the first real challenge to the Governor’s executive order. If the Governor is serious about protecting what’s left of Wyoming’s legendary wildlife migrations, he must ask for a full deferral of the eight parcels covering 18,000 acres in the corridor.

While the executive order would add minor stipulations to any federal sale, those are not sufficient in mitigating the damage that oil and gas lease sales can have. Additionally, these stipulations would only come into play after the land has been sold to oil and gas corporations.

Unfortunately, it is not within the authority of the state to offer or cancel reckless oil and gas leases. But ultimately, Wyoming’s wildlife does not benefit if the executive order fails to protect this corridor and if federal leases are still permitted to move forward in critical habitat without necessary input and analysis and review.