Mader: Leasing impacts wildlife migrations

Next month the federal government will offer more than 180,000 acres across the state to the oil and gas industry – and 18,000 of those acres are within an important wildlife migration corridor for the incredible wildlife within Grand Teton National Park.
The mule deer that migrate from the sage brush steppe of the Red Desert to the mountain meadows of the Hoback Basin undertake the longest land migration in the Lower 48. These mule deer and pronghorn constitute a critical part of the park and of the larger Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem populations. Their migrations follow historic travel routes from the upper Green River Basin to Grand Teton National Park and surrounding public lands.
Such epic migrations are becoming rarer. They are only possible because the landscapes through which they take place are largely undisturbed by human development.
However, both migrations are already being disrupted by the ongoing oil and gas development in the area. This latest Bureau of Land Management lease sale includes important habitat and stop-over areas within the Red Desert-to-Hoback migration corridor and tends to exacerbate the problem as fewer and fewer animals are able to make the annual trek. As a result, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department puts the mule deer herd 46% below the department’s population goals.
The importance of migration corridors to Wyoming is something Governor Gordon understands well. In February, he signed an executive order aimed at protecting these corridors and establishing a process for designating new corridors.
But now, just months after signing it, this executive order is at risk of being overruled by the federal government.
A lease sale of this size and magnitude, directly atop one of the state’s three identified corridors provides the first real challenge to the Governor’s executive order. If the Governor is serious about protecting what’s left of Wyoming’s legendary wildlife migrations, he must ask for a full deferral of the eight parcels covering 18,000 acres in the corridor.
While the executive order would add minor stipulations to any federal sale, those are not sufficient in mitigating the damage that oil and gas lease sales can have. Additionally, these stipulations would only come into play after the land has been sold to oil and gas corporations.
Unfortunately, it is not within the authority of the state to offer or cancel reckless oil and gas leases. But ultimately, Wyoming’s wildlife does not benefit if the executive order fails to protect this corridor and if federal leases are still permitted to move forward in critical habitat without necessary input and analysis and review.
This lease sale is an existential threat to the Governor’s executive order. If the sale is allowed to go through, these migration corridors will be disturbed by oil and gas development in direct contravention to orders issued just months earlier by the Governor.
For that reason alone, Governor Gordon should ask the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to defer the affected parcels. He has shown a willingness to do so before and has demonstrated that the BLM and Department of the Interior listens to him. We hope that he can do so again to show that we in Wyoming care about our wildlife and we care about our parks.
Sharon Mader is the Grand Teton program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.
