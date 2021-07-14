Magician show cancelled after threats, criticism over performer's transgender identity

Magician Mikayla Oz was set to perform her first show in Wyoming on Wednesday. She booked six shows for kids and teens at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette about a year ago, she said, and was excited to bring her family friendly show about the magic of reading to the state.

Then, last week, the library began receiving calls and emails and noticing social media posts protesting Oz’s shows after community members found out she is transgender.

Library leaders didn’t know Oz is transgender when they booked her — and, Youth Services Director Darcy Acord said, it wouldn’t have mattered.

On Saturday, the Iowa-based magician told the library she still wanted to go through with the show. But by Tuesday, after both Oz and the library received multiple threats from community members, Oz decided it wouldn’t be safe for her or the kids to go through with the performance.

“They said, ‘You better not f—-ing come to our town,” Oz said of a phone call she received Monday night, “‘if you do, there’s going to be issues.’”

She also got an email with a similar message: “You ain’t f—-ing welcome in Gillette.”