Major winter storm expected to make travel 'difficult to impossible' in Wyoming

A powerful winter storm that could bring record-breaking snow totals to central and southern Wyoming is expected to make travel "difficult to impossible," according to the National Weather Service.
The storm-related travel disruptions are anticipated to be the greatest in southeast Wyoming, particularly in Cheyenne and Laramie. That has the potential to impact travel on both Interstates 25 and 80.
"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," a winter storm warning from the weather service reads. "Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways."
In a statement Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it was taking steps to prepare for the storm, including readying snow plows and materials.
"We stand ready to handle whatever comes our way so we can continue to provide a safe and effective transportation system for the people of Wyoming," said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner.
The department urged people who do have to travel this weekend to plan ahead by checking road conditions and bringing supplies.
Updated forecasts project 24 to 30 inches of snow may fall over Cheyenne between Saturday and Monday morning, according to the weather service. Laramie could get 18 to 22 inches, Douglas could get 18 to 24, and Wheatland could get up to 24 inches.
Natrona County is expected to be spared the worst of the storm. The weather service office in Riverton projects 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall over the Casper area, with up to 24 inches on Casper Mountain.
3/11/2021 8PM Update: Gearing up this weekend with some Winter Storm Watches and Warnings. The worst conditions are forecast to occur Sat morning through Sun evening. #wywx #newx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/2nwEPSVbk1— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 12, 2021
The storm is also expected to bring strong winds, which will hamper visibility and result in bitterly cold wind chills. Gusts could reach 50 mph in southeast Wyoming.
A winter storm warning goes into effect for southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon and will run through Monday morning.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said he would activate the National Guard ahead of the winter storm, The Associated Press reported. There were no plans to activate Wyoming's guard, a spokesman for the governor said Thursday evening in an email.