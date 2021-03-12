Major winter storm expected to make travel 'difficult to impossible' in Wyoming

A powerful winter storm that could bring record-breaking snow totals to central and southern Wyoming is expected to make travel "difficult to impossible," according to the National Weather Service.

The storm-related travel disruptions are anticipated to be the greatest in southeast Wyoming, particularly in Cheyenne and Laramie. That has the potential to impact travel on both Interstates 25 and 80.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," a winter storm warning from the weather service reads. "Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways."

In a statement Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it was taking steps to prepare for the storm, including readying snow plows and materials.

"We stand ready to handle whatever comes our way so we can continue to provide a safe and effective transportation system for the people of Wyoming," said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner.

The department urged people who do have to travel this weekend to plan ahead by checking road conditions and bringing supplies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}