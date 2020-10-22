Major Wyoming coal company suffers huge losses, plans to divest from thermal coal

Major coal firm Arch Resources, Inc. plans to aggressively shrink thermal coal operations in the Powder River Basin, outlining a shift toward coking coal and steel production at an investor call on Thursday.
Arch anticipates slashing thermal coal production by another 50% over the next two to three years at its coal mines in the Powder River Basin. The firm went so far as to suggest it would be looking for "an appropriate" buyer for certain assets, and if no buyers are found, significantly scale down production. Arch operates the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Wyoming.
"We have launched an accelerated effort to evaluate strategic alternatives for our thermal operations, including possible divestiture," Paul Lang, Arch's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Simultaneously, we are finalizing plans to shrink the operational footprint at these operations, with a particular emphasis on our Powder River Basin assets, where we are sharply focused on systematically reducing our asset retirement and related mine closure obligations."
"I think there are buyers out there," Lang added during the investor call. "...If you stand back and look at the basin, there have been some non-traditional players come in, and they come in in various ways. It will be kind of interesting to see how this plays out in the next couple of months."
The company also reported a net loss of $191.5 million in the third quarter and a $163 million non-cash write down of assets at "several of its legacy thermal operations." Black Thunder coal firm was not included in this impairment, according to the company.
Arch's Powder River Basin mines produced nearly 75 million tons of coal last year, according to the company. But it forecast significantly lower production levels for 2020. Less than 55 million tons of coal will be mined this year at its mines in the basin, due to an "enormous demand shock," according to company executives. In comparison, Arch's Black Thunder mine alone produced over 116 million tons of coal in 2010, according to the Mining, Safety and Health Administration.
"We believe that a careful and well-communicated exit strategy is the most responsible way forward for a range of essential stakeholders, including our employees, the communities in which we operate, our longstanding customer base, and the many consumers who continue to rely on coal-based electricity," Lang stated.
Arch's two Wyoming mines employed an average of 1,093 workers between July and September this year.
Coal’s ranking in the power generation market has been under siege in recent years with the expansion of affordable natural gas and renewable energy. Production losses in coal country have significant consequences for the state — heightening unemployment and exacerbating state revenue shortfalls. The pandemic has only exacerbated the weakening demand for coal.
"Domestic demand for thermal coal is the driver of these decisions," Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, told the Star-Tribune in a written statement on Thursday. "Unfortunately as demand decreases production does as well. With capacity in the (Powder River Basin) in Wyoming exceeding demand at this point in time, operators across the basin are making difficult decisions on how best to compete for the shrinking customer base."
The ominous news for Wyoming's coal industry comes less than one month since a federal court affirmed the Federal Trade Commission's decision to block a proposed joint venture between Arch and Peabody Energy.
The two coal operators said their joint venture would have increased their cost competitiveness and helped them survive. Moments after the court decision, Arch stated it would pivot away from thermal coal and Wyoming.
“Arch Resources’ third quarter earnings highlight the challenges facing the coal industry," Benjamin Nelson, the lead coal analyst at Moody’s, said in a statement, "with the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) down more than 80% and management signaling that it will move away from thermal coal following the rejection of a joint venture in the Powder River Basin."
This story will be updated.
