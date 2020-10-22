Major Wyoming coal company suffers huge losses, plans to divest from thermal coal

Major coal firm Arch Resources, Inc. plans to aggressively shrink thermal coal operations in the Powder River Basin, outlining a shift toward coking coal and steel production at an investor call on Thursday.

Arch anticipates slashing thermal coal production by another 50% over the next two to three years at its coal mines in the Powder River Basin. The firm went so far as to suggest it would be looking for "an appropriate" buyer for certain assets, and if no buyers are found, significantly scale down production. Arch operates the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Wyoming.

"We have launched an accelerated effort to evaluate strategic alternatives for our thermal operations, including possible divestiture," Paul Lang, Arch's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Simultaneously, we are finalizing plans to shrink the operational footprint at these operations, with a particular emphasis on our Powder River Basin assets, where we are sharply focused on systematically reducing our asset retirement and related mine closure obligations."

"I think there are buyers out there," Lang added during the investor call. "...If you stand back and look at the basin, there have been some non-traditional players come in, and they come in in various ways. It will be kind of interesting to see how this plays out in the next couple of months."