Major Wyoming donors with Rep. Liz Cheney connections flock to challenger Harriet Hageman

Even as Rep. Liz Cheney breaks fundraising records in the midst of her toughest reelection campaign yet, some Wyoming-based megadonors who supported her in previous races are now pouring their fortunes into her challenger.

The Donald-Trump endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne and D.C. based lawyer, has emerged as Cheney’s main challenger in a crowded field. The Trump-backed challenge comes as Cheney has angered many hard-line conservatives after she voted to impeach the former president and has rebuked him since. She said last year that he’s “at war with the rule of law.” In response, she has been censured and “unrecognized” as a Republican by the Wyoming GOP, censured by the Republican National Committee and lost her House Republican leadership position.

The list of wealthy Cheney-defects includes Jay and Karen Kemmerer, the owners of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Lynn Friess, the widow of the longtime GOP megadonor Foster Friess, Maggie Scarlett, one of Cheney family’s oldest friends and others, according to federal election filings. What’s more, most of the megadonors who have abandoned the incumbent congresswoman hail from Jackson, the longtime home of the Cheney family.

Hageman herself has donated a total of $2,000 to Cheney in the past — $1,500 in 2016 and $500 in 2013 to her Senate campaign that got cut short when she withdrew from the race for family reasons. Hageman was also an adviser to Cheney on that same campaign.

“Harriet, like most Wyoming voters, at one time supported Liz Cheney,” Hageman’s campaign manager Carly Miller said in a statement. “But that was before Cheney abandoned Wyoming and launched her personal war with President Trump.”

In this race, these two candidates offer donors three pots into which they can put their money: a campaign fund, a joint fundraising committee and a leadership political action committee (PAC). Money donated directly to candidates’ campaign funds have caps at $5,800 per individual. Wealthier people are able to donate beyond the typical maximums through the alternative committees called joint fundraising committees and leadership PACs. These committees traditionally serve two main purposes: They make contributions easier for donors while providing the politician a pot of money in addition to campaign funds.

Campaign funds are only legally allowed to only be spent on campaign expenses (salaries, travel, consulting, advertising and expenditures like that). Money raised via a leadership PAC can never be spent on the campaign. Candidates can, for example, spend leadership money on personal expenses and donations to like-minded candidates. Joint fundraising committees are a little different. These committees make it easier for donors to write one huge check that a candidate’s staff splits between the campaign, the leadership PAC or other politicians’ campaigns.

The Cheney camp has had a leadership PAC and a joint fundraising committee on the books for some time. The Hageman campaign opened its own versions of these two committees in early January. Primary challengers in the U.S. and Wyoming rarely establish a leadership PAC and a joint fundraising committee, but this race is not normal.

Because Hageman set up her leadership PAC and joint fundraising committee during the current fundraising quarter, the numbers have not been reported yet. It’s likely the big time donors supporting Hageman will pour even more money into those coffers.

Jay and Karen Kemmerer

Jay Kemmerer, the co-owner of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and his wife Karen Kemmerer, a retired realtor, donated just shy of $50,000 to Cheney’s campaigns up until September 2020. The bulk of this cash came from a $25,000 donation to Cheney’s joint fundraising committee, meaning that not all of this money went to Cheney’s efforts specifically.

Outside of Cheney, the Kemmerers donated more than $1 million to Trump, some Republican candidates and various GOP entities over a roughly two year period. If that spending is any indication, Hageman’s other fundraising committees are likely to see big infusions of cash from the Kemmerers.

The director of communications for the resort said he was “unable” to share the Star-Tribune’s request for comment with Jay Kemmerer, nor did he provide contact information for the owner. It’s unclear why.

The Kemmerers co-hosted an August fundraiser in Jackson Hole for the House Freedom Caucus, the group of some of the farthest-right House Republicans.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, were some of the big names in attendance. The price of admission was $2,000 per couple, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

Greene has a history of spouting QAnon conspiracies, including calling George Soros a Nazi. Soros, a Holocaust survivor and Democratic megadonor, is a frequent target of anti-semitic conspiracies. Greene has also vehemently rejected Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Most recently, she attended a fringe right-wing conference with ties to white nationalists.

“Liz will always be faithful to the Oath she swore under God to the Constitution,” said Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesperson. The beauty of our system is that every Wyoming citizen can choose whether to embrace that or reject our Constitution in favor of a negative campaign spreading un-American lies and conspiracy theories,” Adler said.

Friess family

Foster Friess, who died nearly a year ago at the age of 81 from a form of bone marrow cancer, gave over $500 million in his lifetime, according to a press release from his family office. He was a major donor to Republican political action committees, state republican parties and Republican candidates like Trump, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and at one point, Cheney.

Between Friess and his wife Lynn Friess, they donated $16,300 to Cheney’s efforts. Two other members of the Friess family are also Cheney donors, contributing $6,400 to her campaigns.

But now, Lynn Friess, who lives in Teton County, is taking the family fortune to Hageman’s effort. She has so far donated the maximum amount of $5,800 to Hageman’s campaign.

“Harriet Hageman has Wyoming in her DNA, and as our representative, she will always reflect the views and values of Wyomingites,” Lynn Friess said in a statement. “I’m excited to support Harriet, and I will be grateful to call her the Congresswoman from Wyoming in November.”

Maggie Scarlett

Longtime Cheney family friends have also jumped ship.

Maggie Scarlett, one of Liz Cheney’s mother’s oldest friends and a former Cheney adviser during her brief Senate campaign, gave the maximum amount of $5,800 to Hageman.

Scarlett and Lynne Cheney met at the Wyoming Girls State conference in the late 1950s. Maggie’s husband Dick Scarlett, a Jackson banker, used to hang out with Dick Cheney on his vacations back west during his time as vice president.

Neither Scarlett responded to requests for comment.

“I do think she has burned bridges with some of her Jackson supporters,” said Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Teton County GOP. “It’s a lot of long time friends. They’re just so, so disappointed. I think they feel that Wyoming isn’t represented.”

Martin said she did not vote to censure Cheney when the state GOP central committee voted to do so following the congresswoman’s vote to impeach Trump.

“Our state doesn’t allow us to remove a public official, so I felt it was just a vote to humiliate her,” she said.

Other donors

Another Jackson resident, former investment banker Nancy Donovan, gave $5,600 to Cheney in 2019. Less than a week after Hageman entered the race in mid-September, Donovan donated $23,200 to the lawyer’s effort (the money that exceeds the maximum of $5,800 will either be reallocated to other Hageman funds to refunded to Donovan).

“She was a Cheney and she was Republican and she talked a good game,” Donovan said. “For me, it was a default. I thought she was a good Republican, but all of the sudden she got this Trump derangement syndrome.”

A repeated complaint that Wyoming voters have told the Star-Tribune is that Cheney is too focused on fighting Trump and therefore is ignoring Wyoming issues.

“She shot herself in the foot,” Martin said.

Another Teton County-based couple, Dan and Carleen Brophy, have a similar donation history. Both Brophys gave $2,600 to Cheney’s Senate race in 2013. They have not donated to Cheney since, according to federal election filings.

The couple is now taking their commodities trading fortune and putting it towards Hageman. Carleen and Dan Brophy have each maxed out at $5,800, bringing the total donation to Hageman to $11,600.

The Brophys, like the Kemmerers, were one of the other couples who co-hosted the summer fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.

Brophy told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that labeling QAnon a conspiracy theory “is another label, with the flavor of a libel.” He also claimed that he did not know Greene’s stance on the conspiracy theory, “Nor do I care,” he added in an email to the Jackson news outlet.

One of the all-time top donors to President Trump’s reelection is Saratoga resident Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune and chairman of Pan Am Systems, a transportation and freight holding company

Before Trump came on the scene, he was a relatively minor political donor. Unlike the other wealthy Wyomingites, Timothy and his wife Patricia Mellon did not donate to Cheney in the past, but now the couple appears split over where to funnel their massive fortune.

Timothy Mellon donated $2,900 to candidate and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, before Hageman entered the race and $2,900 to Hageman in late September. Patricia Mellon, on the other hand, donated $515 to Cheney’s reelection after Hageman had already entered the race.

In a self-published autobiography, he wrote that Black Americans are “unwilling to pitch in to improve their own situations” and called people who receive government benefits “slaves of a new Master, Uncle Sam,” according to The Washington Post.

Dan Brophy and Timothy Mellon did not respond to requests for comment.

Influence

Experts say that it should not be shocking that many of the state’s Republican megadonors are from Jackson or the equally wealthy surrounding towns. Teton County is home to the country’s highest per-capita income from assets, according to the Economic Innovation Group.

“It’s not surprising that the people who have the financial resources to give max donations are found in Teton County,” said Dr. Jim King, a professor of political science at the University of Wyoming.

While wealthy Republican political donors seem to be concentrated more or less in Teton County, it is the bluest county in the state, voting 67% for Joe Biden. The next bluest county is Albany, where Biden only beat out Trump by less than three points. The rest of the state overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

With so many of the big time donors being from Teton County, this may give the region outsize influence, said Michael Beckel, the research director for Issue One, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that aims to increase public awareness of the campaign finance system.

“When you’ve got high profile individuals weighing in on a race, that can make ripple effects across the field to rank and file voters,” he said. “These donors with deep pockets are able to share their concerns with politicians. Their staff is going to answer and listen to what they want to say. Money coming from a particular area of a state can distort what issues are given more attention and research shows that wealthy donors have different concerns.”

But Martin, the Teton County GOP chairwoman, doesn’t see the county’s wealth as “being an influential political force in Wyoming politics.”

King also rejected the idea of outsized influence.

“Certainly candidates know where they get their money, but they also know where they get their votes,” King said.

Overall fundraising

Even as Hageman attracts big time Wyoming donors, she still majorly trails Cheney in overall fundraising.

Repeatedly rebuking Trump continues to have consequences for Cheney, but it has also raised her profile nationally, and she’s received huge monetary support from critics of the former president. The final fundraising quarter of 2021 was the highest yet for the Cheney campaign. It raked in $2.05 million in the quarter, compared with $1.5 million, $1.9 million and $1.7 million in each of the preceding quarters of the year. At the end of 2021, the campaign had $4.7 million left to spend.

These numbers dwarf Hageman’s fundraising.

Hageman brought in about $745,000 from the time of her campaign launch in September through the end of 2021. Roughly $443,000 came during the fourth quarter and at the end of 2021, Hageman had roughly $381,000 in the bank.

The in-state contributions, however, flip the script.

In the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021, only 32 of Cheney’s itemized donations were from Wyoming residents which totaled to $25,830. For Hageman, residents contributed $188,850 via 150 individual donors.Put differently, Hageman raised $7 from Wyoming residents for every $1 Cheney took in, WyoFile reported.

“Money alone doesn’t guarantee electoral success,” Beckel said. “Voters are the ones who determine who wins and loses at the ballot box.”

These few wealthy donors make up a fraction of the 196,269 currently registered Republicans in Wyoming, but “in politics, money often talks,” Beckel said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

