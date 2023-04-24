Close to a year since the Bureau of Land Management announced its acquisition of more than 35,000 acres of private land southwest of Casper, the agency is complying with Wyoming’s demand that it slow down and let the public weigh in.

Federal officials released a preliminary environmental assessment of the acquisition on Friday, in accordance with a settlement reached with the state late last year. Public comment will close on May 12.

The analysis found the land sale would likely boost tourism in Central Wyoming while having only a small impact on local government tax revenue.

The property, which encompasses most of the former Marton Ranch, borders about 8 miles of the North Platte River near Alcova Reservoir — a world-class trout fishery — and stretches between Natrona and Carbon counties. It was purchased by the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, with the intention of then transferring the property to the BLM.

Millions of acres of public lands in Wyoming are currently inaccessible without crossing private property. Kevin Christensen, BLM High Plains district manager, called the largest BLM land acquisition in Wyoming history “a big step forward for improving public access.”

But Wyoming leaders challenged the move, arguing that “the process was not followed,” as Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement at the time.

“I did not oppose this project but opposed the process used,” Gordon said in a separate statement Friday. “Meaningful public input and environmental analysis are critical steps in any federal land acquisition process, and this public comment period is necessary to fulfill the agreement between the BLM and the State of Wyoming.”

He encouraged members of the public “to take advantage of this time to be involved.”

The BLM ultimately agreed to add to its initial environmental review — resulting in the assessment released Friday — then take public comment and amend its assessment accordingly before moving on to the formal land use planning process. That stage will also involve the public, along with government partners and tribes, Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist for the BLM High Plains District, previously told the Star-Tribune.

Rather than evaluating potential land uses, the agency focused throughout the preliminary environmental assessment on the potential physical and economic impacts the purchase could have.

It found that local governments could lose roughly a combined $10,000 in annual property taxes, with $7,000 of that in Natrona County and the remaining $3,000 in Carbon County. But it noted that the loss would amount to “0.001 percent of total property taxes levied in Natrona County in 2022” and would not be “a significant impact to local revenues.”

The assessment also highlighted the acquisition’s potential to boost tourism by expanding access to a world-class trout fishery and by unlocking adjacent public lands. If finalized, the acquisition will create a 118-square-mile block of contiguous public land that includes 40,000 formerly inaccessible acres.

“At this point, we are looking for comments specific to the additional analysis and potential impacts that could result from the property changing from private to public hands,” said Ben Bigalke, acting manager of the BLM Casper Field Office, in a statement.

The governor’s office is satisfied with the approach the BLM is now taking, Nolan Rap, Gordon’s natural resources policy advisor, said in a Monday email.

“While the environmental assessment is not final,” Rap said, “the BLM has taken state agency comments and has been very communicative with the Governor’s office throughout this effort.”

