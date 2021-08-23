Majority of UW students, staff vaccinated, survey finds

Two-thirds of University of Wyoming students and nearly 90% of employees say they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, the school said Monday.
The results came from an anonymous survey preformed over a five-day testing period that preceded Monday’s start of the fall semester. The survey found that a higher percentage of students and staff were vaccinated than what was indicated by self-reporting to the school’s Student Health Service and Human Resources.
The testing, meanwhile, turned up 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. The tests were performed as the school prepared for in-person instruction to resume.
“We’re encouraged by the results of this one-time testing event and the related survey on vaccination,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “While the numbers are incomplete, they show that we’re beginning the semester in conditions that will allow us to proceed with in-person classes and activities.
The university has been preparing for a return to campus for months. Those plans have been complicated by the surge in infections and hospitalizations brought on by the delta variant, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus that emerged here in March 2020.
Nearly two weeks ago, the school’s board of trustees voted to begin the semester with an indoor mask mandate. That mandate, which covers students and employees, is currently set to run through at least Sept. 20.
The university has not mandated vaccinations. Instead, it has encouraged its community to get the shot, offering cash and prizes for doing so.
With the semester about to begin, the university tested nearly 9,300 students and employees. As of Monday, there were 70 active cases in the UW community — 45 of which were students in off-campus housing — the university reported.
The anonymous survey, which was conducted during the testing program, found that 4,402 students or 66% said they had been vaccinated. A total of 1,789 employees, or 88%, said they’d been inoculated against COVID-19.
“We had a good idea that many of our students and employees haven’t reported their vaccinations, and the survey indicates that’s indeed the case,” Seidel said in a statement. “We strongly encourage everyone to not only be vaccinated, but to also report their vaccinations.”
Those numbers are far higher than the state as a whole. As of Monday, roughly 35% of the state’s population was full vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Among residents of Albany County, where the university is located, nearly 46% were full vaccinated. That’s the second highest percentage in the state, trailing Teton County (71.6%) by a sizable amount.