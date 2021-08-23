Majority of UW students, staff vaccinated, survey finds

Two-thirds of University of Wyoming students and nearly 90% of employees say they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, the school said Monday.

The results came from an anonymous survey preformed over a five-day testing period that preceded Monday’s start of the fall semester. The survey found that a higher percentage of students and staff were vaccinated than what was indicated by self-reporting to the school’s Student Health Service and Human Resources.

The testing, meanwhile, turned up 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. The tests were performed as the school prepared for in-person instruction to resume.

“We’re encouraged by the results of this one-time testing event and the related survey on vaccination,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “While the numbers are incomplete, they show that we’re beginning the semester in conditions that will allow us to proceed with in-person classes and activities.