Majority of Wyomingites now support marijuana legalization, survey finds

"Despite the increasing dangers of marijuana use, such as addiction or drugged driving, young people in particular seem to view marijuana as a safe and natural alternative to alcohol or other illicit drugs," Wambeam said.

Younger people are more supportive of legalizing marijuana in Wyoming, the survey found. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 67% supported legalization. Support was even greater among 25- to 34-year-olds (74%) and 35- to 44-year-olds (68%).

In comparison, only 40% of 65- to 74-year-olds supported legalization. That number fell to 30% for people 75 and older.

Support for medical marijuana remains strong, the survey found, with 85% of people saying they backed the use of the drug when a doctor prescribes it for medical purposes.

Three-quarters of residents also say they believed people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana should not serve jail time. Six years ago, two-thirds of those surveyed felt that way.

The growing support for marijuana legalization in Wyoming hasn't yet materialized in legislative changes. Lawmakers have backed hemp legalization, viewing it as an economic opportunity for the state's farmers. But attempts to legalize or decriminalize marijuana either for personal or medicinal use have failed.