Making math fun: Gillette teacher engaging his students in unique ways

The students can’t see Voigt face-to-face, but have come to expect and hope for the goofy asides from their math teacher.

“I was expecting a video (on the first day) and sure enough, one came,” Sylte said. “I’ve never seen Mr. Voigt with this much facial hair and he said he’s not going to cut it until we get out of this. So that’s pretty fun.”

Voigt said he’s naturally “into music a lot” and began incorporating that into his teaching a little more last year. It started with a math Christmas carol that he recorded and his students thought was funny, then he recreated the popular song “Old Town Road” as “Old Calc Road.”

“There might be something briefly within in their notes where I sing it or think of a song that relates in a weird way,” Voigt said. “Sometimes it’s just weird, but that’s all right.”

The pre-recorded lessons have come with an unexpected benefit. With his teaching style, it’s nice to be able “to go back and self-edit,” Voigt said.