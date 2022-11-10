Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to stay closed over winter months

There won't be any room at the inn this winter.

That is, there won't be any rooms available at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. The historic structure in Yellowstone National Park will have neither overnight guests nor food services from December through March of, an announcement from the park stated, due to damage from flooding in June.

The catastrophe in June stopped the hotel's operations in their tracks. Flooding ruptured "a sewer line adjacent to the road that carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner." Though "a new wastewater treatment system is being built to serve the Mammoth area," that system will not be capable of handling normal hotel operations this winter, according to the release.

Park staff are hopeful that the hotel will be ready to open next spring at full operating capacity and "are working diligently to make this system operational."

The hotel gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby and ski shop will be open as normal. Tours and snowcoach services within Yellowstone will also run as normal.

The hotel concessioner is in the process of notifying guests with reservations about the closure, the release stated.

June's historic flooding caused major damage in and around the park, forcing officials to temporarily close Yellowstone to visitors. Though the park reopened relatively quickly, parts of Yellowstone have taken longer to recover. Two park entrances were closed for the entire summer, and the new North Entrance road was only opened at the end of last month.

Still, the recovery has gone better than expected. Initial estimates indicated it might take years for the park to return to normal.