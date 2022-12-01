 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 82, dies in wreck in southwest Wyoming

A Wyoming man died Wednesday morning after he lost control of his pickup while trying to exit Interstate 80 near Green River, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. 

Clyde Siler, 82, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in wet and slushy conditions when he tried to exit the highway at mile marker 91. The highway patrol says he lost control of his GMC Sierra, which drove off the road and into a ditch before vaulting off of a large embankment.

The truck left the ground completely and rolled in the air, landing on its roof, the highway patrol reported. The Sierra slid between 100 and 150 feet before rolling back onto its wheels.

Siler was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol cited four possible factors contributing to the crash: speeding, driver inattention, a possible medical condition and a physical disability. 

