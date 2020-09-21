Man accused of kidnapping wife, leaving her naked at Walmart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE — A Gillette man is accused of kidnapping his wife and leaving her naked at Walmart, allegedly telling her he wanted her to be embarrassed.

John Jesse Crump, 37, is charged with kidnapping, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

The two had been to Boot Hill Nightclub on Sept. 12 and had begun to argue on the drive home. She told police he told her she needed to pack her belongings and move out, but she said couldn’t because it was past 2 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She pulled over at his request about 1.2 miles west of Highway 14-16 on Middle Prong Road. He told her she needed to get out. Initially, she refused, but then agreed to walk home as long as she could get her jacket out of the truck, the affidavit says.

While she was getting her jacket on, he ripped it off, telling he that she wasn’t coming home. He eventually wrestled her to the ground, pulled her hair and dragged her back toward the truck, which caused a road rash to her back. He ripped off all of her clothes and forced her back into the back seat of the truck, according to the affidavit.