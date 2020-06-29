Man and dog fight health issues together

“There are several factors you weigh for a decision like this,” he said. “One is the economic bind. Another is if you have the facilities to handle the situation.”

If you can afford it and have the place and time to care for an injured pet, decisions come down to quality of life: the amount of pain the animal has.

“I see these back injuries come in. They won’t eat and are very depressed,” Acker said. “They can’t tell me how they feel in words, but symptoms are hard to hide.”

When the quality of life is poor, he counsels his clients on euthanization. It’s a hard decision for everyone, including those in the office.

“I get attached to my clients and patients and it gets to me when I can’t help them,” he said.

The only way to rationalize difficult decisions is to know you’re doing a favor for a pet by humanely saying goodbye. Unfortunately, it’s something all vets and those in the office deal with often.

“If I do need to euthanize, I remind myself I’m doing the animal a favor — that I’ve helped them. That makes it easier to take the loss.”

But Banjo was lucky. Although paralyzed, he could still control his bowels and bladder. And he wasn’t in much pain.