Man climbs 36 Wyoming peaks in 45 days

DUBOIS — Sarah Meiser and Teresa Gergen completed climbing all 36 peaks in Wyoming above 13,000 feet in 2015.

Eli Boardman did the same in 2020.

It took Meiser and Gergen many years to complete; it took Boardman 45 days.

Born in Boulder, Colo., Eli has spent a lot of time in Dubois through his family’s connection to the Diamond A Ranch at Torrey Lake, which his great-great-grandfather homesteaded in early the 1900s.

The family visited the ranch almost every year, spending the time completing the usual chores and repairs associated with ranch life – and hiking.

In 2014, at age 13, Eli hiked the Glacier Trail for the first time with his family, where he “fell more and more in love with the Wind Rivers.”

The 26-day trip took them up most every major basin, and followed the spine of the range back to Whiskey Basin.

Climbing Gannett Peak – the highest peak in Wyoming at 13,804 feet – for the first time in 2016, an idea began to form.

Eli was familiar with the Wyoming 13ers – those who climb all 36 Wyoming peaks above 13,000 feet elevation with at least 300 feet of optimistic prominence.