Man dies after being run over at Frontier Park in Cheyenne

A man died on Tuesday morning at Frontier Park in Cheyenne after being run over by a truck near an entry gate, police there said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to police, the man was a passenger riding in the bed of a Chevy Silverado pickup around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. As the truck entered through a gate off of Hynds Boulevard, the passenger reportedly fell to the ground while trying to exit the truck bed. When the driver moved forward with traffic, the truck ran the man over.

Police said he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Alexandra Farkas, spokesperson for the Cheyenne Police Department, said Tuesday that information regarding the man's name, age or residence is not known at this time.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.