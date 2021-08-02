 Skip to main content
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck in Cheyenne
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck in Cheyenne

Police line

A man died Sunday in Cheyenne after being run over by a semi-truck, police there said.

The man, 55-year-old Paul Griego, may have fallen asleep after crawling under the trailer of the semi when it was parked near the 1500 block of House Avenue, police said. The driver returned and started the truck, then pulled forward. 

In the process, the man was run over by the rear wheels of the semi. 

Griego died at the scene of the wreck. 

Police, who learned of the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, suspect the man was accidentally run over. They are looking to identify and speak with the semi driver. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheyenne police at 307-637-6521.

