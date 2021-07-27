 Skip to main content
Man dies after being run over by truck at Frontier Park in Cheyenne
Man dies after being run over by truck at Frontier Park in Cheyenne

  Updated
A man died Tuesday after being run over by a truck at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. 

 Cheyenne Police

A man died at Frontier Park on Tuesday morning after being run over by a truck near an entry gate, Cheyenne police said in a release. 

According to police, the man was a passenger riding in the bed of a Chevy Silverado pickup around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. As the truck entered through a gate off of Hynds Boulevard, the passenger reportedly fell to the ground while trying to exit the truck bed. When the driver moved forward with traffic, the truck ran the man over. 

Police said he has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Alexandra Farkas, spokesperson for the Cheyenne Police Department, said Tuesday that information regarding the man's name, age or residence is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

