Man dies after colliding with semi while fleeing troopers near Cheyenne
Man dies after colliding with semi while fleeing troopers near Cheyenne

  Updated
A man died Friday when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer while he was attempting to flee from authorities, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The man was thrown from the car in the collision and died at the scene. Authorities did not release his identity, pending notification of family. 

The chase began after highway patrol troopers spotted a car matching the description of a suspect's vehicle in recent domestic violence incident, the patrol reported.

The trooper tried to stop the car on Interstate 25, just south of Cheyenne. The driver sped away north on the highway. 

Several miles north of the city, the man drove into the southbound lanes, where his car struck an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The semitruck driver was not injured. 

