Man dies after driving wrong way on Interstate 80 near Rawlins
An Idaho man died Wednesday after he drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 and collided with a pickup, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Richard L. Shook, 60, of Jerome, Idaho, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Donald Patterson of Eaton, Colorado, was not injured.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday east of Rawlins. Shook drove a 2006 Toyota Corolla west onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, the country's most traveled interstate. A 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer was heading west and collided with the Corolla, the highway patrol said. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor. 

Shook is the 105th person to died this year on Wyoming roads. 

