Man dies after high-speed chase

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A 66-year-old man died Thursday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit that crossed from Wyoming into northern Colorado, the Colorado State Patrol said.

At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado State Patrol began pursuing the vehicle, which was traveling south on U.S. Highway 85.

Scanner traffic indicated speeds reached 118 mph during the chase, which extended for many miles.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler of CSP said the man had been wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota, and had previously been in jail for murder. His name has not been released.

According to a CSP news release about the incident, a Colorado state trooper and Ault, Colorado, police officer deployed “stop sticks,” a tire deflation tool. The suspect continued to drive south, but then swerved into a CSP vehicle, causing the CSP vehicle to roll.

The pursuit came to an end in Weld County when the suspect’s vehicle left the road and went into a drainage ditch, the release said. The suspect died from injuries caused by the crash, and it’s believed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A Colorado state trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but Cutler said Friday afternoon that the trooper had been released.

Highway 85 was closed for about three hours following the pursuit, Cutler said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol began the pursuit, but it was unclear Friday where in Wyoming the chase started and why it was initiated in the first place.

