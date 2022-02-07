Man dies after semi-truck overturns on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne

A Tennessee man died Sunday after the semi-truck he was driving overturned on Interstate 80 north of Cheyenne.

James H. Fitts, 61, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after the crash, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The patrol says it is investigating the possibility that an unspecified medical condition caused the crash.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday as Fitts was driving north on Interstate 25 about 15 miles north of Cheyenne. His semi-truck drifted off the right side of the highway, before he over-corrected back to the left, the patrol reported.

When the commercial truck re-entered the road, it collided with a guardrail, causing it to overturn.

Fitts is the fourth person to die on Wyoming roads this years. At this point last, 14 people had died on Wyoming roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0