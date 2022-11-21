Man dies after vehicle flips in icy weather in northwest Wyoming

A Wyoming man died Friday after he lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
Wayne Hoff, 70, was throw from the vehicle after it flipped, according to the report.
The crash occurred at 1 p.m. Friday on State Highway 120 near Meeteetse. The road was snow-packed and icy, and Hoff lost control and slid off the right side of the highway. The vehicle went airborne over a fence before flipping onto its side.
The highway patrol is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash.