Man dies in commercial truck rollover on Interstate 80

A Texas man died after rolling a commercial truck Monday night on Interstate 80 west of Laramie.
Justin H. Henderson, a 32-year-old from Dallas, was driving east when he "failed to negotiate a curve to the left," according to a news release Wednesday from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The truck went off the right side of the road before Henderson overcorrected to the left, which rolled the Kenworth truck.
Henderson was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, near milepost 305.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the rollover at 11:46 p.m. Monday. Driver inattention and fatigue are being investigated as factors.
His death is the 22nd this year on Wyoming roadways, compared to 50 by this point last year, 25 in 2018 and 32 in 2017.
