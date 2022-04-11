 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in crash east of Evanston on Sunday

A 53-year-old man died Sunday after overturning on Interstate 80 east of Evanston, a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Monday.

Jame La Rocco, an Evanston resident, was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah where he died of his injuries. According to WHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Highway patrol was notified at 7:25 p.m. of a one-vehicle rollover. La Rocco was driving west Sunday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Traiblazer when he crossed from the left to the right lane. The vehicle left the road and overturned, the release states.

A medical condition is being investigated a possible contributing factor.

La Rocco is the 19th person to die on Wyoming roads this year. By this date in 2021, there had been 25 deaths on the state's roadways, compared to 19 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.

