 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man dies in crash north of Wheatland on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

An 18-year-old man died Monday after losing control on Wyoming Highway 320 and colliding with a semi truck, a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Karson M. Yorges, a Wheatland resident, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to WHP, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. 

Yorges was driving north on 320 around 7:30 Monday morning in a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis when he lost control on the snow-covered, icy road. He entered the southbound lane, the release said, and collided with the Peterbilt truck. 

The truck driver, 44-year-old Russell Smith of Fort Laramie, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Yorges is the 13th person to die on Wyoming roads in 2022. By this date in 2021, there had been 18 deaths on the state roadways, compared to 11 in 2020 and 27 in 2019.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

10,000 refugees a day from Ukraine arrive in German capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News