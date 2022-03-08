Man dies in crash north of Wheatland on Monday

An 18-year-old man died Monday after losing control on Wyoming Highway 320 and colliding with a semi truck, a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Karson M. Yorges, a Wheatland resident, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to WHP, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Yorges was driving north on 320 around 7:30 Monday morning in a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis when he lost control on the snow-covered, icy road. He entered the southbound lane, the release said, and collided with the Peterbilt truck.

The truck driver, 44-year-old Russell Smith of Fort Laramie, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Yorges is the 13th person to die on Wyoming roads in 2022. By this date in 2021, there had been 18 deaths on the state roadways, compared to 11 in 2020 and 27 in 2019.

