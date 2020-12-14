Man dies in crash while trying to pass SUV near Riverton

A Wyoming man died Saturday while trying to pass an SUV near Riverton, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. Seven people were injured.

Cedrick Shakespeare, 67, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when he attempted to pass a Toyota 4Runner while traveling east on Rendezvous Road south of town, the patrol reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Accord collided head-on "in an offset manner" with an oncoming 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to a highway patrol report.

Shakespeare, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The Accord's three passengers, along with the driver and three passengers in the Hyundai, were taken to SageWest hospital in Riverton.

The 4Runner's driver was not injured.

The patrol said it is investigating driver inattention and a possible medical condition as potential contributing factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0