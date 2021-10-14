Man dies in I-80 wreck amid storm closures

A Wyoming man died Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 80 that occurred during road closures caused by this week's snowstorm, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol identified the man as 74-year-old Arnold Olguin.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Evanston during a rolling closure of the eastbound lanes. Olguin was driving a Chevrolet pickup west on the interstate when it collided with the right-rear drive axes and right front side of a trailer being pulled by a semi-truck, according to the highway patrol.

That semi had been turning around in a crossover at a road closed gate due to the rolling closure. It was turning left when it moved in front of the pickup.

After striking the semi, the pickup rotated and struck another tractor-trailer, which had been parked in the emergency lane of westbound I-80 due to the closure, the highway patrol said.

