Man dies in rollover crash near Douglas

A Wyoming man died Tuesday in a rollover crash along Wyoming Highway 59 north of Douglas.

Michael Findley, 39 was traveling south on the highway when, around 2:25 p.m., the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving drove off the road to the right, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

Findley turned back to to the left, and the Suburban slid across both lanes before leaving the road. It caught in the grass, went airborne, landed on its wheels, slid and then went airborne a second time, according to the highway patrol.

The Suburban landed on its roof and bounced before finally stopping. Findley was ejected during the crash.

The highway patrol is investigating speed and cell phone use as possible factors in the wreck.

