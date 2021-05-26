Man dies in rollover crash near Wyoming-Colorado border

A Wyoming man died Sunday when the SUV he was driving rolled along state Highway 230, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Karl Kruzik was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Medical Center of the Rockies in Colorado, where he died.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. as Kruzik was driving east on Highway 230 near the Wyoming-Colorado border. He failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and the vehicle rolled several times.

The highway patrol reported it is investigating speeding and driver inattention as possible contributing factors to the crash.

