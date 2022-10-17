 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in rollover while attempting to pass car in western Wyoming

A Texas man died Wednesday when the vehicle he was traveling in rolled over along Interstate 80. 

Orrin Harrison, 73, was attempting to pass someone when he drove onto a median near Rock Springs, striking a cable barrier, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He turned back to the right, which caused the Lexus he was driving to cross both lanes of the highway and off the pavement. 

The Lexus then tripped and rolled, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. 

The highway patrol suspects speeding and driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash. 

