A Wyoming man died Wednesday after the SUV he was driving rolled multiple times along U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Shane Underwood, 38, was ejected in the crash.

The wreck occurred about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday as Underwood was traveling east on the highway. He failed to negotiate a turn in the road, and the SUV, which was pulling a small trailer, left the highway and rolled.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the crash.