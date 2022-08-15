Man dies in Torrington prison, eighth this year

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died Saturday, the state department of corrections said Monday.

Harry Ballard was 52 years old.

Ballard was serving a sentence of eight to 15 years for second-degree minor sex abuse at the Torrington prison, after being convicted in 2020.

He was born in 1971 in Haverdegracy, Maryland, according to the DOC.

Ballard's is the eighth death this year among those incarcerated at the Torrington facility. It houses the state's only prison hospice unit and also provides the most extensive medical care of any state prison in Wyoming.

The DOC conducts autopsies on all who die in its care, but does not release health information -- including cause of death -- to the public.