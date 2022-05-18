Man dies in western Wyoming wreck

A Wyoming man died Tuesday evening after the SUV he was driving rolled multiple times along U.S. Highway 189 in western Wyoming.

Reimer was driving a GMC Jimmy north on the highway near Kemmerer when the SUV drifted off the road, struck a milepost and traveled into a ditch, the highway patrol reported. He turned back to the left, which caused a skid. The SUV then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side.