Man dies in western Wyoming wreck

A Wyoming man died Tuesday evening after the SUV he was driving rolled multiple times along U.S. Highway 189 in western Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the man as 53-year-old Joel Reimer.

Reimer was driving a GMC Jimmy north on the highway near Kemmerer when the SUV drifted off the road, struck a milepost and traveled into a ditch, the highway patrol reported. He turned back to the left, which caused a skid. The SUV then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The highway patrol suspects driver fatigue may have been a contributing factor to the crash. 

