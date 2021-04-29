Man dies near Sundance when vehicle overturns

A South Dakota man died Wednesday morning when his car rolled along Interstate 90 east of Sundance, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Kelsey M. Conner, 42, of Rapid City, died at the scene of the crash.

Conner was driving a 2008 BMW X5 east on the highway when the left rear tire tread separated from the rest of the tire, causing him to lose control, the highway patrol said. The BMW drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

Conner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol reported.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speed, alcohol or drug use, and equipment failure as possible potential contributing factors in the wreck.

He is the 28th person to die on Wyoming roads this year.

