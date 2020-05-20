Man dies when semitruck flips on Interstate 80
A Wisconsin man died Tuesday when a semitruck flipped on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Kevin Smith, 43, was driving a Kenworth combination unit east on Interstate 80 near Lyman when he failed to make a turn in the highway, the highway patrol said.

The trailer rolled onto its side, and Smith was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol is investigating driver fatigue and driver inattention as contributing factors to the crash. 

