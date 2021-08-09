Man dies when tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming

Star-Tribune staff
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible cause for a deadly Interstate 80 crash east of Elk Mountain.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Baljinder Singh, 25, of Fresno, California, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the Thursday evening crash.
The crash occurred at 10:13 p.m. as Singh was driving west on the interstate in a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The truck drove off the side of the road and struck a guardrail, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Then Singh turned back the other way, causing the truck to leave the highway and overturn.
Singh is the 61st person to die on Wyoming roads this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!