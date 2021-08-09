Man dies when tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming

Baljinder Singh, 25, of Fresno, California, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the Thursday evening crash.

The crash occurred at 10:13 p.m. as Singh was driving west on the interstate in a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The truck drove off the side of the road and struck a guardrail, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Then Singh turned back the other way, causing the truck to leave the highway and overturn.