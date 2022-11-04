Man dies when two semi-trucks collide in northeastern Wyoming

A North Carolina man died Thursday morning when two semi-trucks collided in northeastern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 74-year-old Gary Larrick. He was partially ejected from the cab.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 212, which runs through the far northeastern corner of Wyoming, after one of the semi-trucks drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

The report indicates driver inattention and a possible medical condition may have led to the crash.