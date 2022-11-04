 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man dies when two semi-trucks collide in northeastern Wyoming

  • 0

A North Carolina man died Thursday morning when two semi-trucks collided in northeastern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 74-year-old Gary Larrick. He was partially ejected from the cab. 

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 212, which runs through the far northeastern corner of  Wyoming, after one of the semi-trucks drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

The report indicates driver inattention and a possible medical condition may have led to the crash.

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips that can help you if you find yourself driving on it.
0 Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Watch the birth of a panda at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News