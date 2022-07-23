Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died in a Torrington hospital Thursday, the department of corrections said.

Fred Matthew Foley was 88 years old.

Foley had been serving a 30- to 40-year sentence at the Torrington prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 2014 in Sweetwater County.

He was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, according to the department.

The DOC conducts autopsies on all who die in its care, but does not release health information -- including cause of death -- to the public.

Foley's is the seventh death among WMCI inmates so far this year. The facility houses the state's only prison hospice unit and also provides the most extensive medical care of any state prison in Wyoming.