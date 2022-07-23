 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

  • Updated
  • 0

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died in a Torrington hospital Thursday, the department of corrections said. 

Fred Matthew Foley was 88 years old. 

Foley had been serving a 30- to 40-year sentence at the Torrington prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 2014 in Sweetwater County. 

He was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, according to the department. 

The DOC conducts autopsies on all who die in its care, but does not release health information -- including cause of death -- to the public.

Foley's is the seventh death among WMCI inmates so far this year. The facility houses the state's only prison hospice unit and also provides the most extensive medical care of any state prison in Wyoming.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News