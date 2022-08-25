Man disappears while swimming in western Wyoming lake

Authorities in western Wyoming are searching for a man who disappeared Wednesday while swimming in a lake north of Pinedale.

Richard De Ruiter Zylker, 52, was swimming with a large group of people at Fremont Lake when the Pinedale man went underwater and never resurfaced, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office learned of the possible drowning at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were told he went under near Moose Head Bay.

Sheriff's deputies, volunteer searchers and De Ruiter Zylker's coworkers all helped look for him. In the evening, they used a boat equipped with side-scan sonar to continue the search, through rain and wind hampered the effort.

The search continued Thursday with search crews assisted by drones and Wyoming Game and Fish. Authorities asked that the public avoid Moose Head Bay, as wake can interfere with sonar equipment.