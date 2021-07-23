Man faces life in prison after Green River shootout

When the two arrived, they could see a vehicle parked at the range with very bright headlights. The two parked their vehicle a couple of spaces away from a black Chevrolet Silverado and C.S. walked over to let the occupant know they would not be shooting, only checking out the thermal scope. C.S. told the officer he also planned to ask them to dim their lights because he wasn’t sure if the light would interfere with the scope.

The occupant of the truck didn’t acknowledge C.S., so he walked away, grabbed his gun and equipment, then started working with his scope.

After some time, a man later identified as Culley left the vehicle and asked the two brothers what they were up to. When C.S. told him about the scope, Culley told them he didn’t care about it, allegedly saying he had a 9-mm pistol and “I’ll blow both your brains out.” Culley allegedly then pulled a handgun and pointed it at the two.

While speaking with Culley, C.S. used the term “sir,” which reportedly angered Culley more and Culley told him not to call him sir. As Culley said this, he allegedly pulled the slide back on the pistol, inserting a round into the firing chamber. This caused a round already in the chamber to eject from the gun.