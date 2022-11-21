Man injured after driver tries to run gate at F.E. Warren Air Base

A man suffered minor injuries on Monday after security forces at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne used a barrier system to stop a vehicle that tried to enter without showing credentials.

The injured airman was not the person who tried to enter the base. He was treated at a local hospital and later released, according to the base’s public affairs office.

Base officials said the person who tried to run the gate was not hostile. A statement from the base did not disclose what happened to that person or why the person improperly drove through the gate. A call to the public affairs office was not immediately returned.

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m. Monday when someone drove through the base’s Gate 2 without stopping to provide the proper information. Members of the 90th Security Forces Squadron deployed an active vehicle barrier system to stop the person from getting onto the gate, according to the base’s statement.

The injured airman was ahead of the gate-runner and struck the barrier, according to the base’s public affairs office. He was identified as a member of the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron.

The incident left Gate 2 closed for repairs until further notice. Gate 5 remains open 24/7. Gate 1 is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and family days.