Man injured in grizzly attack east of Dubois; bear killed

A grizzly bear attacked an antler hunter in the wilderness east of Dubois, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Monday.

The man was later taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as "non life-threatening" by a Game and Fish statement.

The female bear was killed during the encounter, according to the agency.

The attack occurred on Saturday while the man was looking for shed antlers in the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission's Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area. An investigation by Game and Fish found the attack was a surprise encounter with a female grizzly that was accompanied by a yearling.

No bears were presents when Game and Fish performed its on-site investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery," Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter said in a statement.

Saturday's attack is the second by a bear this spring in May. A Wyoming man was injured on May 1 near Cody in a grizzly attack. He was also a shed antler hunter.

The man, 42-year-old Spencer Smith, was unaware of the bear until it bit down on bear spray that was holstered to his hip, the Billings Gazette reported. That, officials believe, prompted the animal to break off the attack.

